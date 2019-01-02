4 people were killed and another injured in an explosion in Pakistan [02/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 2 (Saba) - At least four miners have been killed and another wounded by an explosion at a coal mine in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province.



The explosion took place this morning as a result of gas buildup in a mine in the Chamalang area, 200 km west of Quetta, the provincial capital, media sources quoted a police spokesman as saying.



He added that the authorities managed to save one survivor, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and recovered the bodies of the four dead, which were located to a depth of hundreds of meters, pointing out that all the dead Afghans.



Pakistani mines have been hit by many accidents due to lack of security measures.





AA

Saba