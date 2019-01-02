ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:19:56م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على قدسية الرسالة الإعلامية ودورها الايجابي تجاه الأوطان في السلم والحرب
قال رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور إن تاريخ الصراع بين المفكرين والفلاسفة وأنظمة الحكم بشأن حق حرية التعبير يعود إلى ما قبل الميلاد والذي وضحته عدد من الشواهد المنقوشة مثل دستور أثينا وتشريعات حمورابي".
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
Taiwan independence will be a disaster peaceful reunification should be : Jinping
[02/يناير/2019] BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Saba) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that Taiwan independence would lead to "disaster" and pledged efforts to "reunite" peacefully with the autonomous island, but warned that China would not abandon the idea of ​​using force.



Speaking at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of a political statement on Taiwan, the Chinese president said reunification should take place within the framework of the one-China principle, which recognizes Taiwan as part of China, which is rejected by supporters of Taiwan independence.

All people in Taiwan should "clearly realize that Taiwan independence will only bring great disaster to Taiwan," he said.

"We are ready to provide a broad space for peaceful reunification but we will not leave room for any form of separatist activities," he said.

"We make no promises to abandon the use of force and we reserve the option of taking all necessary means," he said, adding that the issue was an internal one and that China would not allow any "outside interference."


