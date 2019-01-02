Taiwan independence will be a disaster peaceful reunification should be : Jinping [02/يناير/2019] BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Saba) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that Taiwan independence would lead to "disaster" and pledged efforts to "reunite" peacefully with the autonomous island, but warned that China would not abandon the idea of ​​using force.







Speaking at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of a political statement on Taiwan, the Chinese president said reunification should take place within the framework of the one-China principle, which recognizes Taiwan as part of China, which is rejected by supporters of Taiwan independence.



All people in Taiwan should "clearly realize that Taiwan independence will only bring great disaster to Taiwan," he said.



"We are ready to provide a broad space for peaceful reunification but we will not leave room for any form of separatist activities," he said.



"We make no promises to abandon the use of force and we reserve the option of taking all necessary means," he said, adding that the issue was an internal one and that China would not allow any "outside interference."





