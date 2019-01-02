ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:19:56م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على قدسية الرسالة الإعلامية ودورها الايجابي تجاه الأوطان في السلم والحرب
قال رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور إن تاريخ الصراع بين المفكرين والفلاسفة وأنظمة الحكم بشأن حق حرية التعبير يعود إلى ما قبل الميلاد والذي وضحته عدد من الشواهد المنقوشة مثل دستور أثينا وتشريعات حمورابي".
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة خطة الضرائب لعام 2019 بمحافظة صنعاء
تدمير مدرعة محملة بالمرتزقة في خب والشعف بالجوف
توزيع سلال غذائية وملابس بأمانة العاصمة
الهيئة الوطنية لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية تستغرب من تصريح المدير التنفيذي لبرنامج الأغذية
  International
Australia closes 2 detention centers because of large influx of illegal immigrants
[02/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 2 (Saba) - The Australian authorities said on Wednesday they would close two detention centers for immigrants because of a large influx of illegal immigrants, local news reports said.

The closure of the Melbourne-based detention center (Maribyrnong) will be immediate, and the center in Sydney will be closed in May, Immigration Minister David Coleman told the Associated Press news agency.


The New York Times reported in 2016 that the Maribyrnong center is the most stringent in terms of dealing with immigrants, where guards use force in different forms compared to other centers.

Coleman said the number of illegal immigrants had fallen.

Currently, there are 1,250 migrants being held in centers in Australia, along with some 1,000 migrants in foreign detention centers on the island of Nauru and Manus in Papua New Guinea.

By closing the centers, there are seven immigration detention centers in Australia, compared to 26 in 2013, where the authorities were holding 10,500 people at the time.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
