Israeli forces arrest 15 Palestinians [02/يناير/2019] RAMALLAH, Jan. 2 (Saba) - Israeli forces arrested 15 Palestinians from different areas of the occupied West Bank on Wednesday morning.



The Palestinian Prisoners Club said in a statement that the Israeli occupation forces arrested these citizens during their incursion into different areas in the cities of Hebron, Jenin, Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Nablus and Bethlehem.





AA

Saba