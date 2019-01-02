ابحث عن:
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على قدسية الرسالة الإعلامية ودورها الايجابي تجاه الأوطان في السلم والحرب
قال رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور إن تاريخ الصراع بين المفكرين والفلاسفة وأنظمة الحكم بشأن حق حرية التعبير يعود إلى ما قبل الميلاد والذي وضحته عدد من الشواهد المنقوشة مثل دستور أثينا وتشريعات حمورابي".
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
UN Special Envoy is an undesirable person in the country :: Somalia
[02/يناير/2019] MOGADISHU, Jan. 2 (Saba) N Special Envoy to Somalia, Nicolas Haysom , has been considered an undesirable person and can not work in the country after that because of what the Somalia called "deliberate interference with its authorities."

The Somali foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that "the envoy of the Secretary-General of Somalia Nicholas Haysom is not welcome in Somalia and can not work in the country."

"This decision is due to a clear breach by the United Nations Office for the Independence of the country and its authorities," the statement added.

The decision comes days after Haysom expressed concern over the practices of the country's security forces following violence that killed dozens of people.


