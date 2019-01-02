UN Special Envoy is an undesirable person in the country :: Somalia [02/يناير/2019] MOGADISHU, Jan. 2 (Saba) N Special Envoy to Somalia, Nicolas Haysom , has been considered an undesirable person and can not work in the country after that because of what the Somalia called "deliberate interference with its authorities."



The Somali foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that "the envoy of the Secretary-General of Somalia Nicholas Haysom is not welcome in Somalia and can not work in the country."



"This decision is due to a clear breach by the United Nations Office for the Independence of the country and its authorities," the statement added.



The decision comes days after Haysom expressed concern over the practices of the country's security forces following violence that killed dozens of people.





