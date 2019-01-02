Mutual desire of North Korean President Trump to prepare new meeting between them [02/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 2 (Saba) - US President Donald Trump has expressed his hope for a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the day after the latter's willingness to meet Trump at any time.



"I also look forward to seeing Kim, who is well aware that North Korea has great economic fundamentals," Trump said in a tweet on Twitter.



Trump's tweet came the day after the North Korean leader said in a New Year speech that he was ready to meet Trump at any time.



"I am ready to sit down with the US president any time in the future and I will make every effort to achieve a result that the international community welcomes," Kim said.



"If the United States does not abide by its promise to the world, we may have no choice but to look at a new way to protect our sovereignty and our interests," Kim said in his speech.





AA

Saba