Thirty-seven people killed in armed attack on village of central Mali [02/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 2 (Saba) - At least 37 people were killed in an attack on a village in central Mali, Radio France International reported.



"There are children and elderly among the victims of the attack in a village in the Mopti region," said Arona Modibo Touré,Minister of Digital Economy and Communication.



According to Radio France International, armed men from the village rushed out with a number of cattle, where the region is experiencing ethnic tensions between herders and fishermen.



Several terrorist groups are active in northern and central Mali, many of them from al-Qaeda.





AA

Saba