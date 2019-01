Army kills scores of saudi-led mercenaries in Najran [02/يناير/2019] JIZAN, Jan. 2 (Saba) - The army' units on Wednesday killed and injured dozens of mercenaries of US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition' in Najran provinces, a military official said.



This came when the army's fighters foiled an infiltration of the mercenaries in the areas linking Shabaka and Tala zones.



The mercenaries were inflicted huge material losses during this failed infiltration.





