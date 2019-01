Army kills, injures dozens of saudi-led mercenaries in Najran [02/يناير/2019] NAJRAN, Jan. 2 (Saba) - The army, supported by popular forces, on Wednesday killed and injured dozens of mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Jizan province, a military official told Saba.



This came when the army repelled the militiaman's infiltration off Sudis.





