آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:34:37م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على قدسية الرسالة الإعلامية ودورها الايجابي تجاه الأوطان في السلم والحرب
قال رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور إن تاريخ الصراع بين المفكرين والفلاسفة وأنظمة الحكم بشأن حق حرية التعبير يعود إلى ما قبل الميلاد والذي وضحته عدد من الشواهد المنقوشة مثل دستور أثينا وتشريعات حمورابي".
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
  Economy
Works Minister inspects workflow in road projects in Dhamar
[02/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 2 (Saba) – Minister of Public Works and Roads Ghaleb Motlaq togehter with Dhamar governor Mohammad Hussein al-Maqdashi on Wednesday inspected the progress of the restoring of a number of road projects in the province.

During his visit to the province, the minister said that the visit came to implement the president of the Supreme Political Council’s directives to improve and rehabilitate the main roads to serve citizens.

The minister added that the projects would be funded by the U.N. in cooperation with his ministry.


AA


Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
