Works Minister inspects workflow in road projects in Dhamar [02/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 2 (Saba) – Minister of Public Works and Roads Ghaleb Motlaq togehter with Dhamar governor Mohammad Hussein al-Maqdashi on Wednesday inspected the progress of the restoring of a number of road projects in the province.



During his visit to the province, the minister said that the visit came to implement the president of the Supreme Political Council’s directives to improve and rehabilitate the main roads to serve citizens.



The minister added that the projects would be funded by the U.N. in cooperation with his ministry.





AA





Saba