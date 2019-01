6 Saudi-led air strikes hit Saada [02/يناير/2019] SAADA, Jan. 2 (Saba) – The combat jets of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition waged on Wednesday six air strikes on Saada province, a security official said.



The air strikes hit two districts of al-Dhaher and Razih leaving heavy damage among properties of the citizens, the official added.





AA

SABA