Army repels saudi-led mercenaries' infiltration coalition’s in Asir [02/يناير/2019] ASIR, Jan. 2 (Saba) – The army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration of mercenaries belonging to the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Asir border province, a military official said.



The army killed dozens of the militias and injured others during repelling their infiltration near Aleeb crossing.



The army destroyed two military vehicles of the militias using explosive devices during this failed infiltration.





AA

Saba