Ministerial meeting in Sanaa discusses national vision on service aspect [02/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 2 (Saba) – A ministerial meeting held in Sanaa on Wednesday and chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Service Affairs, Mahmoud al-Junaid, discussed the service aspect within the national vision presented by the Supreme Political Council to the salvation government.



In the meeting, al-Junaid confirmed that the national vision with its political and developmental aspects aimed at activating the state institutions and motivating their performance so as to meet Yemeni people's aspirations in development and to address imbalances and corruption that accompanied the past period.



Al-Junaid considered the national vision a directive to the government and ministries to place the executive plans that would be within their functions and plans for the coming stage.



"The national vision has taken into account the experiences of many countries, as well as some of the outputs of the National Dialogue Conference," he said.



The meeting touched on the government's strategy to meet needs for service infrastructure, which is being implemented through the plans of ministries and institutions at the level of the capital Sanaa and the provinces.





BA

Saba