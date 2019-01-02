ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 08:11:19م
وزارة الداخلية تدشن حملة ترقيم وسائل النقل والدراجات النارية (مكتمل)
دشنت وزارة الداخلية اليوم حملة ترقيم وسائل النقل والدراجات النارية غير المرقمة تحت شعار "وسائل النقل غير المرقمة خطر أمني ".
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
اختتام دورة حول صياغة الخبر الصحفي للإعلام القضائي
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على قدسية الرسالة الإعلامية ودورها الايجابي تجاه الأوطان في السلم والحرب
وقفة بريمه تنديدا بجرام العدوان واختراقاته لاتفاق السويد
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
Tribesmen in Mahwait protest against Saudi aggression crimes
[02/يناير/2019]
MAHWAIT, Jan. 2 (Saba) – Mahwait province's tribesmen staged on Wednesday a protest rally to condemn the war crimes and violations by Saudi-led aggression coalition in Yemen.

At the rally, the participants called on the United Nations to pressure on the coalition's countries to end the war and lift the blockade imposed on the Yemeni people.
The protesters affirmed to stand united to back the army in confronting the coalition's conspiracies.


saba
