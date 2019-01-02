Tribesmen in Mahwait protest against Saudi aggression crimes [02/يناير/2019]

MAHWAIT, Jan. 2 (Saba) – Mahwait province's tribesmen staged on Wednesday a protest rally to condemn the war crimes and violations by Saudi-led aggression coalition in Yemen.



At the rally, the participants called on the United Nations to pressure on the coalition's countries to end the war and lift the blockade imposed on the Yemeni people.

The protesters affirmed to stand united to back the army in confronting the coalition's conspiracies.





saba