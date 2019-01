Army controls over strategic sites in Jizan [02/يناير/2019]

JIZAN, Jan. 2 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Wednesday attacked and retook over several strategic sites from the Saudi-paid mercenaries in Asir border province, a military official told Saba.

The attack hit the mercenaries in the sites in the east of al-Nar mountain, the official added.

saba