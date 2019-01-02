ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 08:11:19م
وزارة الداخلية تدشن حملة ترقيم وسائل النقل والدراجات النارية (مكتمل)
دشنت وزارة الداخلية اليوم حملة ترقيم وسائل النقل والدراجات النارية غير المرقمة تحت شعار "وسائل النقل غير المرقمة خطر أمني ".
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
اختتام دورة حول صياغة الخبر الصحفي للإعلام القضائي
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على قدسية الرسالة الإعلامية ودورها الايجابي تجاه الأوطان في السلم والحرب
وقفة بريمه تنديدا بجرام العدوان واختراقاته لاتفاق السويد
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
  Local
Community colleges curricula development discussed
[02/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan. 2 (Saba) – The Joint Committee for Curricula Development and Standardization on Wednesday discussed the implementation of a project to develop curricula of the public and private community colleges.

At the meeting, chaired by Deputy Minister of Technical Education and Vocational Training Dr. Khalid al-Hawali, the committee reviewed the project stages, including preparation and design in philosophical and descriptive aspects of the study plans.

Dr. al-Hawali stressed the importance of working as one team to implement the curriculum development project, which aims to find a qualitative educational and training system that responds to needs of individual, society and sustainable development.

He said that the technical education system can only be complete with the existence of training curricula in the whole program, emphasizing that the technical and vocational education curricula should be linked to the labor market.

The meeting also touched on the decisions taken by the committee during previous meetings, which included identifying the specializing programs needed in the labor market.


BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
