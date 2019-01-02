Community colleges curricula development discussed [02/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 2 (Saba) – The Joint Committee for Curricula Development and Standardization on Wednesday discussed the implementation of a project to develop curricula of the public and private community colleges.



At the meeting, chaired by Deputy Minister of Technical Education and Vocational Training Dr. Khalid al-Hawali, the committee reviewed the project stages, including preparation and design in philosophical and descriptive aspects of the study plans.



Dr. al-Hawali stressed the importance of working as one team to implement the curriculum development project, which aims to find a qualitative educational and training system that responds to needs of individual, society and sustainable development.



He said that the technical education system can only be complete with the existence of training curricula in the whole program, emphasizing that the technical and vocational education curricula should be linked to the labor market.



The meeting also touched on the decisions taken by the committee during previous meetings, which included identifying the specializing programs needed in the labor market.





