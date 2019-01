228Housing tent distribution in Dhamar

Dhamar ,Jan.2 (Saba) - Adra Organization inaugurated on Tuesday allocation 228 tents for the Hodeidah' displaced in Wasab district and other areas in Dhamar province.





The director of the directorate Fouad Al-Qadmi calls organizations, associations and philanthropists to adopt such charitable projects to alleviate the suffering of the displaced.





[02/يناير/2019]Amalsaba