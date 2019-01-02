Cancer Foundation launches a campaign in Hodeidah

HODEIDAH, Jan.2 (Saba) – National Cancer Foundation on Thursday launched campaign in the first new year1-1 under the slogan" I'll start Ami fine" in al Thawra Hospital which continues seven days to support cancer patients at the Hope Center for the treatment of cancerous tumors.





The director of the National Foundation Yaser Noor said this campaign It targets all groups of society and interacting with cancer patients to support the institution financially which stopping at the time of the war in Yemen by US-Saudi aggression coalition.





Yaser Noor said the difficulties faced by the center, notably the budget cuts and lack of alternative for the continued work of the center, especially the center depends on charitable aid.





