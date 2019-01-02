ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 12:22:24م
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
استشهد أربعة مواطنين وأصيب آخرون بينهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان الأمريكي السعودي وقصف المرتزقة على محافظتي عمران وتعز ، فيما تواصلت خروقات المرتزقة لاتفاق السويد في محافظة الحديدة خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
الرئيس الصيني يقول استقلال تايوان سيكون كارثة ويطالب بإعادة الوحدة سلميا
بسبب عدم توافد أعداد كبيرة من المهاجرين غير الشرعيين استراليا تغلق مركزين للاحتجاز
قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تعتقل 15 فلسطينيا
الصومال يعتبر المبعوث الأممي الخاص شخصا غير مرغوب فيه بالبلاد
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Minister of Human Rights and Tourism discuss damages and losses of the tourism sector
[02/يناير/2019]
 

SANAA, Jan.2 (Saba) –Minister of Human Rights Alia Faisal and ministry of Tourism Naser Baqzqaz on Wednesday discussed the huge damage and losses to the tourism sector as a result of the US- backed Saudi-led aggression against Yemen.



In the met they referred the huge damaged at Yemeni' Tourist and archaeological buildings which the coalition hit them, which is Punishable by international law, international criminal law and the laws of UNESCO.



He said the aggression destroyed most of Yemen geological and historical monuments which represent a vital contributor to the state budget and a world-class tourist destination.



Amal

saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على باقم بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by