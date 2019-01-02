Minister of Human Rights and Tourism discuss damages and losses of the tourism sector

SANAA, Jan.2 (Saba) –Minister of Human Rights Alia Faisal and ministry of Tourism Naser Baqzqaz on Wednesday discussed the huge damage and losses to the tourism sector as a result of the US- backed Saudi-led aggression against Yemen.





In the met they referred the huge damaged at Yemeni' Tourist and archaeological buildings which the coalition hit them, which is Punishable by international law, international criminal law and the laws of UNESCO.





He said the aggression destroyed most of Yemen geological and historical monuments which represent a vital contributor to the state budget and a world-class tourist destination.





[02/يناير/2019]