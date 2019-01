Video shows army destroying 3 saudi-led military vehicles in Najran [02/يناير/2019] NAJRAN, Jan. 2 (Saba) – The military media of army on Tuesday released a video footage showing the army fighters while destroying three military vehicles belonging to the mercenaries of US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Ajasher desert of Najran border province which led to killing and injuring all its crew's members.





AA



SABA