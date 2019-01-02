Army suffers enemy' heavy losses overpast24 hours: Reports

Provinces, Jan.2 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Wednesday targeted Saudi' sites and the army dropped their spy plane in Jizan in the past 24 hours, a military official told Saba.







In NAJRAN ,the army foiled two Saudi' infiltration attempt in eastern and western of Rasha area, while dozens of mercenaries were killed and injured when the army foiled their infiltration to army' sites in Boqa area.





Meanwhile, the air defenses of the army dropped an espionage plane of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Dood mount, while the army waged gathering of Saudi' sits in Tabt Alhmra and Gahfan mount, also the army snipers shoot death two mercenaries in the eastern of Dood mount.







In Jawf, the army carried out attacked at mercenaries' sites in Qaul district causing them huge loss of life and equipment, also dozens of mercenaries were killed, wounded and three military vehicles were destroyed in their crawl which supported by warplanes and apaches in kab-shaqf district.





In the western coast, the army seized several mercenary positions an attacked counties some hours left killing and wounding and seized various weapons.





In Hajjah, the army targeted gatherings of mercenaries with 20 artillery shells in west of Huran district left huge losses upon the mercenaries' ranks ,also it hit other gatherings in esten Nar mount.





[02/يناير/2019]In Bayda, the army targeted them in Qanya area causing many mercenaries werekilled and injure.Amalsaba