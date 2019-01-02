ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:54:13ص
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
استشهد أربعة مواطنين وأصيب آخرون بينهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان الأمريكي السعودي وقصف المرتزقة على محافظتي عمران وتعز ، فيما تواصلت خروقات المرتزقة لاتفاق السويد في محافظة الحديدة خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
الرئيس الفلسطيني:(صفقة القرن) لن تمر وستبقى القدس العاصمة الأبدية لفلسطين
جدد الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس التأكيد على أن ما تسمى “صفقة القرن” لن تمر وستبقى مدينة القدس العاصمة الأبدية لدولة فلسطين.
اجتماع برئاسة الدكتور مقبولي لمناقشة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية
عقد اليوم بصنعاء اجتماع برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي، للجنة الاقتصادية المكلفة بدراسة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية الحديثة.
(الكاف) يعلن القائمة النهائية للمرشحين للفوز بجائزة أفضل لاعب أفريقي لـ 2018م
أعلن الاتحاد الافريقي لكرة القدم (الكاف) اليوم الثلاثاء، القائمة النهائية للمرشحين للفوز بجائزة أفضل لاعب أفريقي عن عام 2018م والتي ضمت ثلاثة لاعبين.
Army suffers enemy' heavy losses overpast24 hours: Reports
[02/يناير/2019]

Provinces, Jan.2 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Wednesday targeted Saudi' sites and the army dropped their spy plane in Jizan in the past 24 hours, a military official told Saba.



In NAJRAN ,the army foiled two Saudi' infiltration attempt in eastern and western of Rasha area, while dozens of mercenaries were killed and injured when the army foiled their infiltration to army' sites in Boqa area.



Meanwhile, the air defenses of the army dropped an espionage plane of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Dood mount, while the army waged gathering of Saudi' sits in Tabt Alhmra and Gahfan mount, also the army snipers shoot death two mercenaries in the eastern of Dood mount.



In Jawf, the army carried out attacked at mercenaries' sites in Qaul district causing them huge loss of life and equipment, also dozens of mercenaries were killed, wounded and three military vehicles were destroyed in their crawl which supported by warplanes and apaches in kab-shaqf district.



In Bayda, the army targeted them in Qanya area causing many mercenaries werekilled and injure.

In the western coast, the army seized several mercenary positions an attacked counties some hours left killing and wounding and seized various weapons.



In Hajjah, the army targeted gatherings of mercenaries with 20 artillery shells in west of Huran district left huge losses upon the mercenaries' ranks ,also it hit other gatherings in esten Nar mount.



