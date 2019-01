Army repels an infiltration of the US- Saudi-led aggression coalition in Najran [02/يناير/2019]

NAJRAN,Jan.2 (Saba) – Dozen of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and wounded on Tuesday when the army foiled their infiltration attempt , an official told Saba.



The an infiltration was in army sites in Boqa area causing huge losses upon the mercenaries'' ranks and they suffered heavy losses in military equipment, numbers of weapons were seized.



