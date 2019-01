Civilian killed in Saudi-led airstrikes on Amran [02/يناير/2019] AMRAN, Jan. 2 (Saba) – A civilian was killed and two were injured in airstrikes launched on Tuesday by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition launched airstrikes on Amran province, a security official told Saba.



The airstrikes hit Aqla bridge in Qaflt-Ghader district.





AA

Saba