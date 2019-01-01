Al-Thawabi sentenced to death in Ibb [01/يناير/2019]

IBB, Jan. 1 (Saba) – Yusuf al-Thawabi was sentenced to death by a local court in Ibb province on Tuesday, a security official told Saba.

Al-Thawabi was accused of raping and killing the victim child Alaa Yusuf al-Hameiri in the province.

The execution, attended by Ibb governor of the province Abdul Wahid Salah.

Residents of the province stressed their rejection as such the crime and stand united to confront all those who seek to undermine the security and stability of the homeland.

saba