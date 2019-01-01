ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 01 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:29:12م
اللجنة السياسية الحكومية تناقش مفردات المحور السياسي في الرؤية المدنية لمواصلة بناء الدولة
كرست اللجنة السياسية في اجتماعها اليوم برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، لمناقشة الجانب السياسي الوارد في الرؤية الوطنية لمواصلة وتطوير بنيان الدولة اليمنية الحديثة بهدف إثرائها بالأراء والمقترحات التطويرية.
الرئيس الفلسطيني:(صفقة القرن) لن تمر وستبقى القدس العاصمة الأبدية لفلسطين
جدد الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس التأكيد على أن ما تسمى “صفقة القرن” لن تمر وستبقى مدينة القدس العاصمة الأبدية لدولة فلسطين.
اجتماع برئاسة الدكتور مقبولي لمناقشة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية
عقد اليوم بصنعاء اجتماع برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي، للجنة الاقتصادية المكلفة بدراسة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية الحديثة.
(الكاف) يعلن القائمة النهائية للمرشحين للفوز بجائزة أفضل لاعب أفريقي لـ 2018م
أعلن الاتحاد الافريقي لكرة القدم (الكاف) اليوم الثلاثاء، القائمة النهائية للمرشحين للفوز بجائزة أفضل لاعب أفريقي عن عام 2018م والتي ضمت ثلاثة لاعبين.
آخر الأخبار:
إختتام دورة تدريبية بمأرب حول الصحة الإنجابية في الإسلام
قتلى وجرحى مرتزقة في انكسار زحفهم في البقع بنجران
وزيرا حقوق الإنسان والسياحة يناقشان أضرار وخسائر القطاع السياحي جراء العدوان
وقفتان لقبائل ساقين بصعدة تنديداً باستمرار جرائم العدوان
  Local
Defense Minister praises journalist, media role in confronting Saudi aggression
[01/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan. 1 (Saba) – Defense minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atafi on Thursday praised the great efforts and roles of the national journalists and media in confronting the Saudi-led coalition war on the Yemen people.
This came in his speech during a honoring ceremony for a constellation of the journalists and media, media, writers and poets in the capital Sanaa.
" We want to prove to the world that while we are confrontational men, we are also men of peace, but if the coalition continues to kill the Yemen propel and destroy its infrastructure, we will defend our people and our homeland until achieving the whole victory," al-Atafi said.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على باقم بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية رازح بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
