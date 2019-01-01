Defense Minister praises journalist, media role in confronting Saudi aggression [01/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 1 (Saba) – Defense minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atafi on Thursday praised the great efforts and roles of the national journalists and media in confronting the Saudi-led coalition war on the Yemen people.

This came in his speech during a honoring ceremony for a constellation of the journalists and media, media, writers and poets in the capital Sanaa.

" We want to prove to the world that while we are confrontational men, we are also men of peace, but if the coalition continues to kill the Yemen propel and destroy its infrastructure, we will defend our people and our homeland until achieving the whole victory," al-Atafi said.

