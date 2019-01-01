Leadership of Sanaa province calls on businessmen to invest in province [01/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 1 (Saba) - The leadership of Sana'a province on Tuesday invited businessmen and investors to invest in the province.



The Province 's Deputies Abdullah al-Ansi, Yahya Goman, Jabran Gober, Faris al-Kahali and Abu Nujoom al-Mahakari, affirmed during the opening of real estate company for contracting and real estate investment at the center of the readiness to overcome any difficulties facing investors in the directorates.



They pointed to the importance of the role of businessmen and investors in continuing to provide services to citizens, especially in light of the current situation experienced by the country, noting the role of the private sector in reducing the burden on the public and mixed sectors through contributing to the operation of labor.





Saba