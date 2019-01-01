ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 01 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:29:12م
اللجنة السياسية الحكومية تناقش مفردات المحور السياسي في الرؤية المدنية لمواصلة بناء الدولة
كرست اللجنة السياسية في اجتماعها اليوم برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، لمناقشة الجانب السياسي الوارد في الرؤية الوطنية لمواصلة وتطوير بنيان الدولة اليمنية الحديثة بهدف إثرائها بالأراء والمقترحات التطويرية.
الرئيس الفلسطيني:(صفقة القرن) لن تمر وستبقى القدس العاصمة الأبدية لفلسطين
جدد الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس التأكيد على أن ما تسمى “صفقة القرن” لن تمر وستبقى مدينة القدس العاصمة الأبدية لدولة فلسطين.
اجتماع برئاسة الدكتور مقبولي لمناقشة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية
عقد اليوم بصنعاء اجتماع برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي، للجنة الاقتصادية المكلفة بدراسة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية الحديثة.
(الكاف) يعلن القائمة النهائية للمرشحين للفوز بجائزة أفضل لاعب أفريقي لـ 2018م
أعلن الاتحاد الافريقي لكرة القدم (الكاف) اليوم الثلاثاء، القائمة النهائية للمرشحين للفوز بجائزة أفضل لاعب أفريقي عن عام 2018م والتي ضمت ثلاثة لاعبين.
إختتام دورة تدريبية بمأرب حول الصحة الإنجابية في الإسلام
قتلى وجرحى مرتزقة في انكسار زحفهم في البقع بنجران
وزيرا حقوق الإنسان والسياحة يناقشان أضرار وخسائر القطاع السياحي جراء العدوان
وقفتان لقبائل ساقين بصعدة تنديداً باستمرار جرائم العدوان
  Economy
Leadership of Sanaa province calls on businessmen to invest in province
[01/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 1 (Saba) - The leadership of Sana'a province on Tuesday invited businessmen and investors to invest in the province.

The Province 's Deputies Abdullah al-Ansi, Yahya Goman, Jabran Gober, Faris al-Kahali and Abu Nujoom al-Mahakari, affirmed during the opening of real estate company for contracting and real estate investment at the center of the readiness to overcome any difficulties facing investors in the directorates.

They pointed to the importance of the role of businessmen and investors in continuing to provide services to citizens, especially in light of the current situation experienced by the country, noting the role of the private sector in reducing the burden on the public and mixed sectors through contributing to the operation of labor.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على باقم بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية رازح بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
