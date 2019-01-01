ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 01 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:29:12م
اللجنة السياسية الحكومية تناقش مفردات المحور السياسي في الرؤية المدنية لمواصلة بناء الدولة
كرست اللجنة السياسية في اجتماعها اليوم برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، لمناقشة الجانب السياسي الوارد في الرؤية الوطنية لمواصلة وتطوير بنيان الدولة اليمنية الحديثة بهدف إثرائها بالأراء والمقترحات التطويرية.
الرئيس الفلسطيني:(صفقة القرن) لن تمر وستبقى القدس العاصمة الأبدية لفلسطين
جدد الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس التأكيد على أن ما تسمى “صفقة القرن” لن تمر وستبقى مدينة القدس العاصمة الأبدية لدولة فلسطين.
اجتماع برئاسة الدكتور مقبولي لمناقشة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية
عقد اليوم بصنعاء اجتماع برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي، للجنة الاقتصادية المكلفة بدراسة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية الحديثة.
(الكاف) يعلن القائمة النهائية للمرشحين للفوز بجائزة أفضل لاعب أفريقي لـ 2018م
أعلن الاتحاد الافريقي لكرة القدم (الكاف) اليوم الثلاثاء، القائمة النهائية للمرشحين للفوز بجائزة أفضل لاعب أفريقي عن عام 2018م والتي ضمت ثلاثة لاعبين.
إختتام دورة تدريبية بمأرب حول الصحة الإنجابية في الإسلام
قتلى وجرحى مرتزقة في انكسار زحفهم في البقع بنجران
وزيرا حقوق الإنسان والسياحة يناقشان أضرار وخسائر القطاع السياحي جراء العدوان
وقفتان لقبائل ساقين بصعدة تنديداً باستمرار جرائم العدوان
  Economy
Winners of the awards of martyrs Ex-President al-Asad in Bayda receive prizes
[01/يناير/2019] BAYDA, Jan. 1 (Saba) - The General Corporation for Cereal Development and Production organized in cooperation with the Agriculture Office of Al-Baidah province on Monday organized a ceremony to honor the winners of the martyr's President Saleh Al-Samad Award for the largest grain producers for the year 2018.

At the ceremony, under the slogan " A hand protect the homeland ... while the other hand protects it. Bayda Governor Ali Mohammed Al-Mansoory pointed out that the martyr Al-Samad prize for farmers represents a positive step in enhancing the spirit of competition among farmers for the cultivation and production of grains as a main pillar for supporting the national economy.

He stressed the importance of the trend to support the cultivation of grain, especially in light of the continued aggression and siege and to reduce imports in this aspect, and this will be achieved only by meeting the needs of farmers and encourage them on a continuous basis and strengthen the efforts of ordinary people.

AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على باقم بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية رازح بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
