Winners of the awards of martyrs Ex-President al-Asad in Bayda receive prizes [01/يناير/2019] BAYDA, Jan. 1 (Saba) - The General Corporation for Cereal Development and Production organized in cooperation with the Agriculture Office of Al-Baidah province on Monday organized a ceremony to honor the winners of the martyr's President Saleh Al-Samad Award for the largest grain producers for the year 2018.



At the ceremony, under the slogan " A hand protect the homeland ... while the other hand protects it. Bayda Governor Ali Mohammed Al-Mansoory pointed out that the martyr Al-Samad prize for farmers represents a positive step in enhancing the spirit of competition among farmers for the cultivation and production of grains as a main pillar for supporting the national economy.



He stressed the importance of the trend to support the cultivation of grain, especially in light of the continued aggression and siege and to reduce imports in this aspect, and this will be achieved only by meeting the needs of farmers and encourage them on a continuous basis and strengthen the efforts of ordinary people.



AA

Saba