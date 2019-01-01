ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 01 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:29:12م
اللجنة السياسية الحكومية تناقش مفردات المحور السياسي في الرؤية المدنية لمواصلة بناء الدولة
كرست اللجنة السياسية في اجتماعها اليوم برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، لمناقشة الجانب السياسي الوارد في الرؤية الوطنية لمواصلة وتطوير بنيان الدولة اليمنية الحديثة بهدف إثرائها بالأراء والمقترحات التطويرية.
الرئيس الفلسطيني:(صفقة القرن) لن تمر وستبقى القدس العاصمة الأبدية لفلسطين
جدد الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس التأكيد على أن ما تسمى “صفقة القرن” لن تمر وستبقى مدينة القدس العاصمة الأبدية لدولة فلسطين.
اجتماع برئاسة الدكتور مقبولي لمناقشة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية
عقد اليوم بصنعاء اجتماع برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي، للجنة الاقتصادية المكلفة بدراسة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية الحديثة.
(الكاف) يعلن القائمة النهائية للمرشحين للفوز بجائزة أفضل لاعب أفريقي لـ 2018م
أعلن الاتحاد الافريقي لكرة القدم (الكاف) اليوم الثلاثاء، القائمة النهائية للمرشحين للفوز بجائزة أفضل لاعب أفريقي عن عام 2018م والتي ضمت ثلاثة لاعبين.
إختتام دورة تدريبية بمأرب حول الصحة الإنجابية في الإسلام
قتلى وجرحى مرتزقة في انكسار زحفهم في البقع بنجران
وزيرا حقوق الإنسان والسياحة يناقشان أضرار وخسائر القطاع السياحي جراء العدوان
وقفتان لقبائل ساقين بصعدة تنديداً باستمرار جرائم العدوان
Martyr Al-Samad's awards to most productive farmers in Amran delivered to winners
[01/يناير/2019] AMRAN, Jan. 1 (Saba) - Governor of Amran, Dr. Faisal Jouman, on Tuesday honored the winners of the martyr Ex-President Saleh Al-Samad Award for the development and production of cereals.

At the ceremony organized by the General Corporation for Cereal Production at the University of Amran, Governor Jouman considered this award a step to encourage farmers to maintain grain production, as Amran is an agricultural province and has fertile land for growing grains, vegetables and other agricultural crops.

He pointed out that this step comes as a translation of the project launched by the martyr president, "A hand for protect the homeland and another hand to build it". He pointed out that the agricultural aspect was one of his priorities and always sought to make Yemen self-sufficient grain.

The governor of Amran stressed the importance of the support provided by the local authority leadership in the province and encouraging the farmers to increase competition to produce as much grain as possible in order to reach self-sufficiency of grain crops, especially in light of continued the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition to impose their all-out siege on the country and to wage their economic war.


