Ministries of Public Works, Endowments, Interior discuss preservation of state land, property [01/يناير/2019]



SANAA, Jan. 1 (Saba) – Minister of Public Works and Roads Ghalib Mutlaq on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the cooperation between Ministries of Public Works, Endowment, Interior to preserve land and property of the state.



The meeting reviewed the Prime Minister's decision to form a committee to look into the problem concerning the property located in Bab Al-Salam in the capital Sanaa.



The meeting approved the collection of all documents submitted by the relevant government agencies to be studied, and then raise the results to the Cabinet to take appropriate action.



Mutlaq stressed the importance of coordination between the government agencies to preserve the state property and benefit from them to serve the public interest.



He said that the economic war and siege imposed by Saudi-led coalition aggression on the Yemeni people necessitate all official and popular bodies to cooperate more in order to alleviate the disastrous effects of the aggression.







Saba