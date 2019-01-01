ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 01 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 07:55:46م
اللجنة السياسية الحكومية تناقش مفردات المحور السياسي في الرؤية المدنية لمواصلة بناء الدولة
كرست اللجنة السياسية في اجتماعها اليوم برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، لمناقشة الجانب السياسي الوارد في الرؤية الوطنية لمواصلة وتطوير بنيان الدولة اليمنية الحديثة بهدف إثرائها بالأراء والمقترحات التطويرية.
الرئيس الفلسطيني:(صفقة القرن) لن تمر وستبقى القدس العاصمة الأبدية لفلسطين
جدد الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس التأكيد على أن ما تسمى “صفقة القرن” لن تمر وستبقى مدينة القدس العاصمة الأبدية لدولة فلسطين.
اجتماع برئاسة الدكتور مقبولي لمناقشة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية
عقد اليوم بصنعاء اجتماع برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي، للجنة الاقتصادية المكلفة بدراسة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية الحديثة.
(الكاف) يعلن القائمة النهائية للمرشحين للفوز بجائزة أفضل لاعب أفريقي لـ 2018م
أعلن الاتحاد الافريقي لكرة القدم (الكاف) اليوم الثلاثاء، القائمة النهائية للمرشحين للفوز بجائزة أفضل لاعب أفريقي عن عام 2018م والتي ضمت ثلاثة لاعبين.
آخر الأخبار:
تدشين حملة لإبادة الكلاب الضالة في محافظة إب
مجلس القضاء يوافق على تعيين عضو بمجلس معهد القضاء وترشيح قاض للعمل بالمحكمة العليا
مكتب الزراعة في إب يتسلم حاجز وخزانين لحصاد المياه من جمعية العون الكويتية
توزيع جوائز الشهيد الرئيس الصماد للمزارعين الأكثر إنتاجا للحبوب بعمران
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Ministries of Public Works, Endowments, Interior discuss preservation of state land, property
[01/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 1 (Saba) – Minister of Public Works and Roads Ghalib Mutlaq on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the cooperation between Ministries of Public Works, Endowment, Interior to preserve land and property of the state.

The meeting reviewed the Prime Minister's decision to form a committee to look into the problem concerning the property located in Bab Al-Salam in the capital Sanaa.

The meeting approved the collection of all documents submitted by the relevant government agencies to be studied, and then raise the results to the Cabinet to take appropriate action.

Mutlaq stressed the importance of coordination between the government agencies to preserve the state property and benefit from them to serve the public interest.

He said that the economic war and siege imposed by Saudi-led coalition aggression on the Yemeni people necessitate all official and popular bodies to cooperate more in order to alleviate the disastrous effects of the aggression.



BA
Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على باقم بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية رازح بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يدمر مشروع مياه ومنزل مواطن بصعدة
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by