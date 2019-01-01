ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 01 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 07:55:46م
اللجنة السياسية الحكومية تناقش مفردات المحور السياسي في الرؤية المدنية لمواصلة بناء الدولة
كرست اللجنة السياسية في اجتماعها اليوم برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، لمناقشة الجانب السياسي الوارد في الرؤية الوطنية لمواصلة وتطوير بنيان الدولة اليمنية الحديثة بهدف إثرائها بالأراء والمقترحات التطويرية.
الرئيس الفلسطيني:(صفقة القرن) لن تمر وستبقى القدس العاصمة الأبدية لفلسطين
جدد الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس التأكيد على أن ما تسمى “صفقة القرن” لن تمر وستبقى مدينة القدس العاصمة الأبدية لدولة فلسطين.
اجتماع برئاسة الدكتور مقبولي لمناقشة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية
عقد اليوم بصنعاء اجتماع برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي، للجنة الاقتصادية المكلفة بدراسة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية الحديثة.
(الكاف) يعلن القائمة النهائية للمرشحين للفوز بجائزة أفضل لاعب أفريقي لـ 2018م
أعلن الاتحاد الافريقي لكرة القدم (الكاف) اليوم الثلاثاء، القائمة النهائية للمرشحين للفوز بجائزة أفضل لاعب أفريقي عن عام 2018م والتي ضمت ثلاثة لاعبين.
  Local
Governor of Sanaa launches motorcycle registration campaign
[01/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 1 (Saba) - Sanaa Governor Haneen Qutaina and Undersecretary of Governor of Province Atef Al-Misli on Tuesday launched a campaign to register motorcycles that do not carry numbers under the slogan "Unregistered means of transport is a security threat".

During the inauguration ceremony at the Shamlan-Bahmadan Traffic Center, Governor Qatina called on motorcycle owners to take advantage of the campaign to register their bikes and take advantage of the opponent's fee.

He praised the efforts exerted by traffic and customs authorities in carrying out the campaign, stressing the readiness to overcome all difficulties facing the campaign. He called on all citizens to cooperate with the traffic men and the security services.

In turn, the traffic director in the province, Colonel Ahmed Al-Qahoum pointed out that the registration of bicycles are carried out in the centers of Hziz Sinanhan and Shamlan, Hamdan Directorate ..

He stressed that the owners of motorcycles should benefit from the campaign that lasts 60 days for the registration and numbering process of their motorcycles with a fee not exceeding 3 thousand riyals. He confirmed the confiscation of all non-numbered motorcycles after the end of the campaign.


AA
Saba
