Governor of Sanaa launches motorcycle registration campaign [01/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 1 (Saba) - Sanaa Governor Haneen Qutaina and Undersecretary of Governor of Province Atef Al-Misli on Tuesday launched a campaign to register motorcycles that do not carry numbers under the slogan "Unregistered means of transport is a security threat".



During the inauguration ceremony at the Shamlan-Bahmadan Traffic Center, Governor Qatina called on motorcycle owners to take advantage of the campaign to register their bikes and take advantage of the opponent's fee.



He praised the efforts exerted by traffic and customs authorities in carrying out the campaign, stressing the readiness to overcome all difficulties facing the campaign. He called on all citizens to cooperate with the traffic men and the security services.



In turn, the traffic director in the province, Colonel Ahmed Al-Qahoum pointed out that the registration of bicycles are carried out in the centers of Hziz Sinanhan and Shamlan, Hamdan Directorate ..



He stressed that the owners of motorcycles should benefit from the campaign that lasts 60 days for the registration and numbering process of their motorcycles with a fee not exceeding 3 thousand riyals. He confirmed the confiscation of all non-numbered motorcycles after the end of the campaign.





