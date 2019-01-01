ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 01 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 06:25:49م
اللجنة السياسية الحكومية تناقش مفردات المحور السياسي في الرؤية المدنية لمواصلة بناء الدولة
كرست اللجنة السياسية في اجتماعها اليوم برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، لمناقشة الجانب السياسي الوارد في الرؤية الوطنية لمواصلة وتطوير بنيان الدولة اليمنية الحديثة بهدف إثرائها بالأراء والمقترحات التطويرية.
الرئيس الفلسطيني:(صفقة القرن) لن تمر وستبقى القدس العاصمة الأبدية لفلسطين
جدد الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس التأكيد على أن ما تسمى “صفقة القرن” لن تمر وستبقى مدينة القدس العاصمة الأبدية لدولة فلسطين.
اجتماع برئاسة الدكتور مقبولي لمناقشة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية
عقد اليوم بصنعاء اجتماع برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي، للجنة الاقتصادية المكلفة بدراسة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية الحديثة.
مانشستر يونايتد يفوز على بورنموث 4 / 1 في الدوري الانجليزي لكرة القدم
واصل فريق مانشستر يونايتد صحوته وتمكن من اكتساح ضيفه بورنموث بنتيجة 4 / 1 اليوم في الجولة 20 من الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Protest rally in Mahwait to denounce against Saudi aggression crimes
[01/يناير/2019]
MAHWAIT, Jan. 1 (Saba) – A protest rally was staged on Tuesday by residents with sheikhs of Shibam Kawkaban district of Mahwait province to condemn the war and violations by Saudi-led aggression coalition and its mercenaries.
At the rally, the protesters raised banners, slogans and pictures denouncing the coalition and its siege against the Yemen people for nearly four years.
They called on the UN team to condemn the ceasefire violation by the coalition in Hodeidah and pressure on its militiamen to carry out the agreement brokered by the UN in Sweden.
The rally praised the great triumphs achieved by the army against the coalition and mercenaries in all fronts to defend the homeland and its sovereignty.

saba
