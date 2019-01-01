Protest rally in Mahwait to denounce against Saudi aggression crimes [01/يناير/2019]

MAHWAIT, Jan. 1 (Saba) – A protest rally was staged on Tuesday by residents with sheikhs of Shibam Kawkaban district of Mahwait province to condemn the war and violations by Saudi-led aggression coalition and its mercenaries.

At the rally, the protesters raised banners, slogans and pictures denouncing the coalition and its siege against the Yemen people for nearly four years.

They called on the UN team to condemn the ceasefire violation by the coalition in Hodeidah and pressure on its militiamen to carry out the agreement brokered by the UN in Sweden.

The rally praised the great triumphs achieved by the army against the coalition and mercenaries in all fronts to defend the homeland and its sovereignty.



saba