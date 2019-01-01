ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 01 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 06:25:49م
اللجنة السياسية الحكومية تناقش مفردات المحور السياسي في الرؤية المدنية لمواصلة بناء الدولة
كرست اللجنة السياسية في اجتماعها اليوم برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، لمناقشة الجانب السياسي الوارد في الرؤية الوطنية لمواصلة وتطوير بنيان الدولة اليمنية الحديثة بهدف إثرائها بالأراء والمقترحات التطويرية.
الرئيس الفلسطيني:(صفقة القرن) لن تمر وستبقى القدس العاصمة الأبدية لفلسطين
جدد الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس التأكيد على أن ما تسمى “صفقة القرن” لن تمر وستبقى مدينة القدس العاصمة الأبدية لدولة فلسطين.
اجتماع برئاسة الدكتور مقبولي لمناقشة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية
عقد اليوم بصنعاء اجتماع برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي، للجنة الاقتصادية المكلفة بدراسة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية الحديثة.
مانشستر يونايتد يفوز على بورنموث 4 / 1 في الدوري الانجليزي لكرة القدم
واصل فريق مانشستر يونايتد صحوته وتمكن من اكتساح ضيفه بورنموث بنتيجة 4 / 1 اليوم في الجولة 20 من الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
حكومة الكونجو الديمقراطية تقطع إتصالات الانترنت بإنتظار نتائج الإنتخابات الرئاسية
بحرية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تعتقل صيادين فلسطينيين في بحر غزة
تدشين حملة توزيع ناموسيات بمديرية الزيدية بالحديدة
منظمة القلب الرحيم تدشن حملة نظافة 1 – 1 بشارع الزبيري بصنعاء
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Foreign Minister meets WFP official
[01/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan. 1 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Tuesday met with the acting representative of the World Food Program (WFP).
At the meeting, the minister expressed his dissatisfaction with the recent statements by a number of the WFP's officials related to exploiting of humanitarian aid.
He explained his ministry's refusal to make such statements and confirmed claims to the WFP to provide this information officially.
Sharaf called on the WFP officials to take their responsibilities for providing any available information to the National Salvation Government to investigation.
The Minister renewed the political leadership's readiness in providing all facilities and cooperation with international organizations working in the humanitarian field in Yemen.
saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على باقم بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية رازح بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يدمر مشروع مياه ومنزل مواطن بصعدة
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by