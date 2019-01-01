Foreign Minister meets WFP official [01/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 1 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Tuesday met with the acting representative of the World Food Program (WFP).

At the meeting, the minister expressed his dissatisfaction with the recent statements by a number of the WFP's officials related to exploiting of humanitarian aid.

He explained his ministry's refusal to make such statements and confirmed claims to the WFP to provide this information officially.

Sharaf called on the WFP officials to take their responsibilities for providing any available information to the National Salvation Government to investigation.

The Minister renewed the political leadership's readiness in providing all facilities and cooperation with international organizations working in the humanitarian field in Yemen.

saba