آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 01 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 06:25:49م
اللجنة السياسية الحكومية تناقش مفردات المحور السياسي في الرؤية المدنية لمواصلة بناء الدولة
كرست اللجنة السياسية في اجتماعها اليوم برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، لمناقشة الجانب السياسي الوارد في الرؤية الوطنية لمواصلة وتطوير بنيان الدولة اليمنية الحديثة بهدف إثرائها بالأراء والمقترحات التطويرية.
الرئيس الفلسطيني:(صفقة القرن) لن تمر وستبقى القدس العاصمة الأبدية لفلسطين
جدد الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس التأكيد على أن ما تسمى “صفقة القرن” لن تمر وستبقى مدينة القدس العاصمة الأبدية لدولة فلسطين.
اجتماع برئاسة الدكتور مقبولي لمناقشة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية
عقد اليوم بصنعاء اجتماع برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي، للجنة الاقتصادية المكلفة بدراسة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية الحديثة.
مانشستر يونايتد يفوز على بورنموث 4 / 1 في الدوري الانجليزي لكرة القدم
واصل فريق مانشستر يونايتد صحوته وتمكن من اكتساح ضيفه بورنموث بنتيجة 4 / 1 اليوم في الجولة 20 من الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
حكومة الكونجو الديمقراطية تقطع إتصالات الانترنت بإنتظار نتائج الإنتخابات الرئاسية
بحرية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تعتقل صيادين فلسطينيين في بحر غزة
تدشين حملة توزيع ناموسيات بمديرية الزيدية بالحديدة
منظمة القلب الرحيم تدشن حملة نظافة 1 – 1 بشارع الزبيري بصنعاء
Capital Sanaa witnesses unprecedented cleanliness campaign
[01/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan. 1 (Saba) - The capital Sanaa on Tuesday witnessed a wide and unprecedented participation officially and popularly in the comprehensive cleanliness campaign 1/1 under the slogan "2019 is the year of cleanliness and development".

The campaign was launched in Alwahda district by Deputy Prime Minister Mahmoud al-Junaid and Mayor of the capital Hamoud Obad with participation of several ministers, representatives of civil society organizations and cleaning workers.

Al-Junaid called for the continuation of this great popular interaction and move in cleaning street and removing waste from neighborhoods and sidewalks.

He said that this popular interaction represents "one of the steadfastness fronts and reflects a manifestation of firmness of the Yemeni people in confronting the aggression forces despite all circumstance and challenges the country is going through."

"The Yemeni people today will clean their cities from invaders and occupiers just like cleaning waste," he added.

He confirmed that these campaigns in the capital Sanaa aimed to support the continuous efforts of cleaning workers in maintaining the cleanliness of streets and neighborhoods.

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على باقم بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية رازح بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يدمر مشروع مياه ومنزل مواطن بصعدة
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
