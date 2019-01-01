Capital Sanaa witnesses unprecedented cleanliness campaign [01/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 1 (Saba) - The capital Sanaa on Tuesday witnessed a wide and unprecedented participation officially and popularly in the comprehensive cleanliness campaign 1/1 under the slogan "2019 is the year of cleanliness and development".



The campaign was launched in Alwahda district by Deputy Prime Minister Mahmoud al-Junaid and Mayor of the capital Hamoud Obad with participation of several ministers, representatives of civil society organizations and cleaning workers.



Al-Junaid called for the continuation of this great popular interaction and move in cleaning street and removing waste from neighborhoods and sidewalks.



He said that this popular interaction represents "one of the steadfastness fronts and reflects a manifestation of firmness of the Yemeni people in confronting the aggression forces despite all circumstance and challenges the country is going through."



"The Yemeni people today will clean their cities from invaders and occupiers just like cleaning waste," he added.



He confirmed that these campaigns in the capital Sanaa aimed to support the continuous efforts of cleaning workers in maintaining the cleanliness of streets and neighborhoods.



Saba