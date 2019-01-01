ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 01 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 06:25:49م
اللجنة السياسية الحكومية تناقش مفردات المحور السياسي في الرؤية المدنية لمواصلة بناء الدولة
كرست اللجنة السياسية في اجتماعها اليوم برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، لمناقشة الجانب السياسي الوارد في الرؤية الوطنية لمواصلة وتطوير بنيان الدولة اليمنية الحديثة بهدف إثرائها بالأراء والمقترحات التطويرية.
الرئيس الفلسطيني:(صفقة القرن) لن تمر وستبقى القدس العاصمة الأبدية لفلسطين
جدد الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس التأكيد على أن ما تسمى “صفقة القرن” لن تمر وستبقى مدينة القدس العاصمة الأبدية لدولة فلسطين.
اجتماع برئاسة الدكتور مقبولي لمناقشة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية
عقد اليوم بصنعاء اجتماع برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي، للجنة الاقتصادية المكلفة بدراسة المحور الاقتصادي في رؤية بناء الدولة اليمنية الحديثة.
مانشستر يونايتد يفوز على بورنموث 4 / 1 في الدوري الانجليزي لكرة القدم
واصل فريق مانشستر يونايتد صحوته وتمكن من اكتساح ضيفه بورنموث بنتيجة 4 / 1 اليوم في الجولة 20 من الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
حكومة الكونجو الديمقراطية تقطع إتصالات الانترنت بإنتظار نتائج الإنتخابات الرئاسية
بحرية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تعتقل صيادين فلسطينيين في بحر غزة
تدشين حملة توزيع ناموسيات بمديرية الزيدية بالحديدة
منظمة القلب الرحيم تدشن حملة نظافة 1 – 1 بشارع الزبيري بصنعاء
  Local
Fine Art Exhibition at Yemeni House of Peace opened in capital Sanaa
[01/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 1 (Saba) - Advisor to the Presidency of the Republic, Professor Abdul Aziz Al-Tarab opened on Monday in the capital Sanaa a plastic art exhibition organized by the Yemeni House of Peace in cooperation with a local organization.

In the opening, the Presidential Advisor praised the efforts of the organizers of this event and other activities aimed at developing the capacities of young people in the cultural, political and other fields.

He stressed the need to continue to organize youth activities in a challenge to the circumstances experienced by the country as a result of the aggression.

He hoped that 2019 will be a year of peace and security for the Yemeni people.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على باقم بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية رازح بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يدمر مشروع مياه ومنزل مواطن بصعدة
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
