Fine Art Exhibition at Yemeni House of Peace opened in capital Sanaa [01/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 1 (Saba) - Advisor to the Presidency of the Republic, Professor Abdul Aziz Al-Tarab opened on Monday in the capital Sanaa a plastic art exhibition organized by the Yemeni House of Peace in cooperation with a local organization.



In the opening, the Presidential Advisor praised the efforts of the organizers of this event and other activities aimed at developing the capacities of young people in the cultural, political and other fields.



He stressed the need to continue to organize youth activities in a challenge to the circumstances experienced by the country as a result of the aggression.



He hoped that 2019 will be a year of peace and security for the Yemeni people.





AA

Saba