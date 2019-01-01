The Ministry of Service issued circular suspending transfer of jobs between public service units

SANAA, Jan.1 (Saba) - The Ministry of Civil Service and Insurance on Monday issued a circular for all public service units on the cessation of transfers between public service units under the directives of the President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat.





The ministry referred that no letters or claims relating to transfers from one side to another. He added, confirming that no claims will be considered to the Ministry in this regard.





