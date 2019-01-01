Undersecretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports calls for participation in a clean campaign 1/1

SANAA, Jan. 1 (Saba) - The Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Mohammed Al-Sarami on Tuesday calls Youth organizations, bodies and initiatives to participate actively in the clean-up campaign in 1/1 in the capital Sanaa.





Al-Sarami confirmed to Saba news agency, the importance of official and popular partnership to make the campaign a success under the slogan"2019.. General cleanliness and development" .





[01/يناير/2019]Amalsaba