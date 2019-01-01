Launching cleanliness campaign 1/1 in capital Sanaa [01/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan.1 (Saba) – The capital Sanaa on Tuesday launched the fourth clean campaign in the first day in the new year 2019 which is implemented by the Local Authorities, Hygiene Fund and the Executive Offices.



This clean campaign implemented under the slogan" with cleaning… Plant a smile for Yemen is nicer"



Sanaa Governor Hunein Qatina said this is the fourth campaign which launched in 1-1 for every year. He calling on the people of the province, executive offices and civil society organizations to interact with the campaign.



The executive director of the fund Antar said this campaign more than 600 cleaners will be involved.



