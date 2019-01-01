ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 01 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 12:25:48م
رئيس الثورية العليا: تصريح مدير برنامج الأغذية العالمي محاولة للتنصل من مسؤولية مواجهة خطر المجاعة
عبر رئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا محمد علي الحوثي عن الاستغراب والاستياء الشديد من تصريح المدير التنفيذي لبرنامج الأغذية العالمي، الذي لا ينسجم مع توجهات البرنامج.
الرئيس الفلسطيني:(صفقة القرن) لن تمر وستبقى القدس العاصمة الأبدية لفلسطين
جدد الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس التأكيد على أن ما تسمى “صفقة القرن” لن تمر وستبقى مدينة القدس العاصمة الأبدية لدولة فلسطين.
النفط يسجل أول خسائر سنوية منذ 2015
أختتمت أسعار النفط العام على خسائر سنوية للمرة الأولى منذ 2015 بعد ربع شهد خروج المشترين من السوق بفعل المخاوف المتنامية بشأن تخمة المعروض من الخام .
مانشستر يونايتد يفوز على بورنموث 4 / 1 في الدوري الانجليزي لكرة القدم
واصل فريق مانشستر يونايتد صحوته وتمكن من اكتساح ضيفه بورنموث بنتيجة 4 / 1 اليوم في الجولة 20 من الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
بدء توزيع المساعدات الغذائية على أكثر من 41 ألف أسرة بالمحويت
مستوطنون يجددون اقتحام الأقصى بحماية قوات الاحتلال
بريطانيا:إصابة ثلاثة أشخاص في هجوم بسكين بمحطة للسكك الحديدية
المتحدثة باسم وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية تستقيل من منصبها
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Launching cleanliness campaign 1/1 in capital Sanaa
[01/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan.1 (Saba) – The capital Sanaa on Tuesday launched the fourth clean campaign in the first day in the new year 2019 which is implemented by the Local Authorities, Hygiene Fund and the Executive Offices.

This clean campaign implemented under the slogan" with cleaning… Plant a smile for Yemen is nicer"

Sanaa Governor Hunein Qatina said this is the fourth campaign which launched in 1-1 for every year. He calling on the people of the province, executive offices and civil society organizations to interact with the campaign.

The executive director of the fund Antar said this campaign more than 600 cleaners will be involved.

Amal

saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على باقم بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية رازح بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يدمر مشروع مياه ومنزل مواطن بصعدة
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
استمرار خروقات المرتزقة لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وغارات على عدة محافظات
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by