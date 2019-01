Saudi Aggression War against Yemen اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Army repels two Saudi-led mercenaries' infiltration in Asir











ASIR, Yen. 1 (Saba) – The army supported by popular forces repelled on Monday two infiltration of Saudi-led mercenaries sites in Asir, a military official told Saba.

Dozens of Saudi-led mercenaries were killed and injured in al-Rabouah, added the official.

The enemy inflicted huge losses in the military equipment, while the rest fled without achieving any progress.

EM





