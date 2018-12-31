Army's attacks inflict more than 125 killed, injured mercenaries including leaders [31/ديسمبر/2018]





SANAA, Dec.31 (Saba) - The army inflicted the Saudi-led mercenaries more than 125 killed and injured including leaders, destroyed 24 Saudi military vehicles targeted their sites and gatherings over the 24 past hours, a military official told Saba on Sunday.











At least 120 mercenaries were killed and injured while 18 military vehicles, three armored vehicles and a bulldozer were destroyed during the army wide infiltration repelling on al-Nar Mountain in Harradh front in Hajjah province, added the official.











In Bayda province, the army secured number of hills and sites in Qaifah during a wide offensive lasted for hours, killing and injuring dozens.











In Jawf province, the army artillery targeted the mercenaries gatherings in al-Salan camp in al-Maslub district, while destroying a vehicle in al-Khalifen in Khab Wa Ash Sha'af district, killing it's crew members.











In Sanaa province, the army seduced a group of the mercenaries including leaders into minefield in one of the hills in Nehm district, killing and injuring dozens, while five of them were killed and injured in an explosion.





The artillery fired the mercenaries gatherings, killing and injuring dozens.











In Taiz province, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and injured in an explosion targeted them in Hifan front.











In Najran province, a joint operation of the army drone air force and artillery targeted the mercenaries troops off al-Sudais, causing human and material losses in their ranks.





In also off Najran, the missile force launched Zilzal-1 on the Saudi-led mercenaries off al-Hamad fortification and in al-Boge'a desert, while the army carried out an attack on the mercenaries sites, in al-Ajasher off Najran, killing and injuring dozens, while destroying a military kit carrying mercenaries in al-Boge'a desert, killing and injuring dozens.











In Jizan province, the army stormed al-Hamra'a hill east Jahfan Mountain and control it, killing and injuring dozens of the Saudi-led mercenaries and seizing weapons, while the artillery shelled the mercenaries gatherings in al-Amood Mountain and east Jahfan Mountain, three Saudi soldiers were shot dead including an officer south east Jahfan.











In Asir province, two missiles of Zilzal-1 were launched and a number of artillery shells on the mercenaries’ troops off Aleeb crossing, while the artillery hit the Saudi soldiers fortifications in al-Rabouah and destroying a machine-gun.











EM







Saba