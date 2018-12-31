ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 31 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 11:50:42م
رئيس الوزراء يزور وزارة المالية ويلتقي مدير كلية الشرطة ومدير دائرة التقاعد العسكري
ناقش رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، أثناء زيارته اليوم وزارة المالية ولقائه نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين مقبولي ووكلاء الوزارة أداء الوزارة والمصالح التابعة لها وخططها للسنة المقبلة.
التحالف الدولي : غاراتنا بسوريا والعراق (ربما) قتلت 15 مدنيا بطريق الخطأ
أعلن التحالف الدولي الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة ضد داعش أن الغارات التي تنفذها قواته في كل من سوريا والعراق ربما تكون قد أسفرت في الفترة الأخيرة عن مصرع 15 مدنيا بشكل غير متعمد.
أسعار النفط ترتفع أكثر من 1% لكن تتجه لأول هبوط سنوي منذ 2015
صعدت أسعار النفط في آخر جلسات العام اليوم الاثنين مقتدية بمكاسب أسواق الأسهم لكنها بصدد أول انخفاض سنوي لها في ثلاثة أعوام وسط مخاوف مستمرة من تخمة كؤود في المعروض.
مانشستر يونايتد يفوز على بورنموث 4 / 1 في الدوري الانجليزي لكرة القدم
واصل فريق مانشستر يونايتد صحوته وتمكن من اكتساح ضيفه بورنموث بنتيجة 4 / 1 اليوم في الجولة 20 من الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
وزارة الخدمة تصدر تعميم بإيقاف حالات النقل الوظيفي بين وحدات الخدمة العامة
وكيل وزارة الشباب يدعو إلى المشاركة الفاعلة في حملة النظافة 1/1
محافظة صنعاء تدشن غد حملة النظافة الرابعة 1-1
اختتام حملة التوعية بمخاطر الألغام والقنابل بذمار
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
Army's attacks inflict more than 125 killed, injured mercenaries including leaders
[31/ديسمبر/2018]


SANAA, Dec.31 (Saba) - The army inflicted the Saudi-led mercenaries more than 125 killed and injured including leaders, destroyed 24 Saudi military vehicles targeted their sites and gatherings over the 24 past hours, a military official told Saba on Sunday.





At least 120 mercenaries were killed and injured while 18 military vehicles, three armored vehicles and a bulldozer were destroyed during the army wide infiltration repelling on al-Nar Mountain in Harradh front in Hajjah province, added the official.





In Bayda province, the army secured number of hills and sites in Qaifah during a wide offensive lasted for hours, killing and injuring dozens.





In Jawf province, the army artillery targeted the mercenaries gatherings in al-Salan camp in al-Maslub district, while destroying a vehicle in al-Khalifen in Khab Wa Ash Sha'af district, killing it's crew members.





In Sanaa province, the army seduced a group of the mercenaries including leaders into minefield in one of the hills in Nehm district, killing and injuring dozens, while five of them were killed and injured in an explosion.


The artillery fired the mercenaries gatherings, killing and injuring dozens.





In Taiz province, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and injured in an explosion targeted them in Hifan front.





In Najran province, a joint operation of the army drone air force and artillery targeted the mercenaries troops off al-Sudais, causing human and material losses in their ranks.


In also off Najran, the missile force launched Zilzal-1 on the Saudi-led mercenaries off al-Hamad fortification and in al-Boge'a desert, while the army carried out an attack on the mercenaries sites, in al-Ajasher off Najran, killing and injuring dozens, while destroying a military kit carrying mercenaries in al-Boge'a desert, killing and injuring dozens.





In Jizan province, the army stormed al-Hamra'a hill east Jahfan Mountain and control it, killing and injuring dozens of the Saudi-led mercenaries and seizing weapons, while the artillery shelled the mercenaries gatherings in al-Amood Mountain and east Jahfan Mountain, three Saudi soldiers were shot dead including an officer south east Jahfan.





In Asir province, two missiles of Zilzal-1 were launched and a number of artillery shells on the mercenaries’ troops off Aleeb crossing, while the artillery hit the Saudi soldiers fortifications in al-Rabouah and destroying a machine-gun.





EM



Saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على باقم بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية رازح بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يدمر مشروع مياه ومنزل مواطن بصعدة
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
استمرار خروقات المرتزقة لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وغارات على عدة محافظات
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على مناطق متفرقة في صعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by