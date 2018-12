Army drone air force targets mercenaries troops in Jizan [31/ديسمبر/2018]



JIZAN, Dec.31 (Saba) - The army drone air force carried out an offensive with Qasef-1 on Monday on the Saudi-led mercenaries troops in al-Malahed Jizan, a military official told Saba.



Qasef-1 launched an offensive on the mercenaries gatherings in al-Malahed, killing and injuring dozens.



The offensive came after a precise monitoring for their troops, left huge losses in their ranks.

EM



Saba