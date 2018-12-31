Launching cleanliness campaign 1/1 in capital Sanaa discussed [31/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec. 31 (Saba) - Minister of Information Daifallah al-Shami on Monday discussed with Mayor of the capital Sanaa Hamoud Obad aspects related to the launch of the cleanliness campaign 1/1( on January 1, 2019).



The meeting, which was attend by Sanaa Governor Hunein Qatina, touched on the role of media and their active participation in highlighting the 1/1 campaign through educational and awareness flashes to ensure the success of the campaign.



The meeting stressed the importance of doubling efforts to make cleanliness a civilized behavior throughout the year.





