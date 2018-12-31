ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 31 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 09:21:03م
رئيس الوزراء يزور وزارة المالية ويلتقي مدير كلية الشرطة ومدير دائرة التقاعد العسكري
ناقش رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، أثناء زيارته اليوم وزارة المالية ولقائه نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين مقبولي ووكلاء الوزارة أداء الوزارة والمصالح التابعة لها وخططها للسنة المقبلة.
التحالف الدولي : غاراتنا بسوريا والعراق (ربما) قتلت 15 مدنيا بطريق الخطأ
أعلن التحالف الدولي الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة ضد داعش أن الغارات التي تنفذها قواته في كل من سوريا والعراق ربما تكون قد أسفرت في الفترة الأخيرة عن مصرع 15 مدنيا بشكل غير متعمد.
أسعار النفط ترتفع أكثر من 1% لكن تتجه لأول هبوط سنوي منذ 2015
صعدت أسعار النفط في آخر جلسات العام اليوم الاثنين مقتدية بمكاسب أسواق الأسهم لكنها بصدد أول انخفاض سنوي لها في ثلاثة أعوام وسط مخاوف مستمرة من تخمة كؤود في المعروض.
مانشستر يونايتد يفوز على بورنموث 4 / 1 في الدوري الانجليزي لكرة القدم
واصل فريق مانشستر يونايتد صحوته وتمكن من اكتساح ضيفه بورنموث بنتيجة 4 / 1 اليوم في الجولة 20 من الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
سلاح الجو المسير يستهدف تجمعات المرتزقة بقطاع جيزان
الداخلية تدشن الأربعاء القادم حملة ترقيم لوسائل النقل برسوم رمزية (مصحح)
كسر زحفين للجيش السعودي ومرتزقة بعسير
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على باقم بصعدة
  Local
Launching cleanliness campaign 1/1 in capital Sanaa discussed
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
SANAA, Dec. 31 (Saba) - Minister of Information Daifallah al-Shami on Monday discussed with Mayor of the capital Sanaa Hamoud Obad aspects related to the launch of the cleanliness campaign 1/1( on January 1, 2019).

The meeting, which was attend by Sanaa Governor Hunein Qatina, touched on the role of media and their active participation in highlighting the 1/1 campaign through educational and awareness flashes to ensure the success of the campaign.

The meeting stressed the importance of doubling efforts to make cleanliness a civilized behavior throughout the year.


BA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على باقم بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية رازح بصعدة
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يدمر مشروع مياه ومنزل مواطن بصعدة
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
استمرار خروقات المرتزقة لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وغارات على عدة محافظات
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على مناطق متفرقة في صعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
