Hajjah Executive Office condemns assassination attempt on al-Hamzi [31/ديسمبر/2018]



HAJJAH, Dec. 31 (Saba) – The Executive Office of Hajjah province on Monday condemned an assassination attempt on Undersecretary of the province Dr. Taha al-Hamzi.



The office called on the security services to quickly arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice to get their deterrent punishment.



During its meeting, the office discussed preparations for the commemoration of the Martyr's Week in all districts of the province.



BA



Saba