Hodeidah holds protest rally against Saudi aggression violations in province [31/ديسمبر/2018]

HODEIDAH, Dec. 31 (Saba) – A protest rally was staged on Monday by residents and sheikhs in Hodeidah province to condemn the cease-fire's violation by the Saudi-led coalion and its militiamen in the province.

At the rally, the protesters called on the United Nations to pressure on the coalition countries to carry out the agreement brokered by the UN in Sweden, especially regarding the redeployment.

The participants hailed the steps taken by the Yemeni army in secure residents of the province and handing over Hodeidah port security to the Yemeni Coast Guard forces.

