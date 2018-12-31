Defense Minister briefs on Saudi aggression violations in Hodeidah [31/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec. 31 (Saba) - Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Mohammed Nasser al-Atafi briefed on Monday on the ceasefire violations by Saudi-led aggression coalition in Hodeidah province.

During his visit to Joint Operations Room to monitor the violations, al-Atafi said that the redeployment by the Yemeni army from Hodeidah port and handing over it to the Yemeni Coast Guard Service is an important step to carry out Sweden agreement.

The minister praised the great efforts exerted by the Room to serve the Yemeni people, who are still subjected to unjust siege, destruction infrastructures and the war of annihilation by the coalition forces.

saba