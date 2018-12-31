Mahwait rallies to condemn Saudi aggression violations [31/ديسمبر/2018]

MAHWEAIT, Dec. 31 (Saba) – Residents and sheikhs of Mahwait province rallied on Monday to condemn the crimes and violations carried out the Saudi-led aggression coalition against the Yemeni people.

During the rally, the participants stressed the importance to stand united to foil violations of the coalition aggression and athwart its plots.

They called upon the United Nations and the international community to take responsibility towards coalition's military escalation and violations of the agreement of Sweden's consultations.

The protesters affirmed the ongoing support towards the battle fronts to defend the homeland and its sovereignty.

