Cabinet cancels dismissals of teaching staff in public universities [31/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec. 31 (Saba) - The Cabinet on Monday, in its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, approved the cancellation of all dismissal decisions taken by presidents of the public universities against teaching staff.



The move came after the cabinet discussed the dismissal decisions and their political and social dimensions, especially in light of the outcomes of the consultations held in Sweden between the Yemeni parties.



In its meeting, the cabinet also dealt with the draft national vision "A hand builds and another protects" to develop the structure of the modern Yemeni state, which was referred to the government by the Supreme Political Council.



The draft vision includes 12 axes: the national reconciliation and political solution, governance, social construction, economy, administrative development and institutional construction, security and justice, innovation, knowledge and scientific research, education, health, infrastructure and services, national security and foreign policy, and environment and urban development.





BA

Saba