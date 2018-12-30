ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 31 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 12:23:48م
مصرع واصابة عدد من جنود العدو ومرتزقه في عمليات عسكرية
لقي عدد من جنود العدو السعودي والمرتزقة مصرعهم واصيب اخرين في غارات لسلاح الجو المسير وعمليات هجومية وكسر زحوفات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي استهدف مواقعهم خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية.
التحالف الدولي : غاراتنا بسوريا والعراق (ربما) قتلت 15 مدنيا بطريق الخطأ
أعلن التحالف الدولي الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة ضد داعش أن الغارات التي تنفذها قواته في كل من سوريا والعراق ربما تكون قد أسفرت في الفترة الأخيرة عن مصرع 15 مدنيا بشكل غير متعمد.
أسعار النفط ترتفع أكثر من 1% لكن تتجه لأول هبوط سنوي منذ 2015
صعدت أسعار النفط في آخر جلسات العام اليوم الاثنين مقتدية بمكاسب أسواق الأسهم لكنها بصدد أول انخفاض سنوي لها في ثلاثة أعوام وسط مخاوف مستمرة من تخمة كؤود في المعروض.
مانشستر يونايتد يفوز على بورنموث 4 / 1 في الدوري الانجليزي لكرة القدم
واصل فريق مانشستر يونايتد صحوته وتمكن من اكتساح ضيفه بورنموث بنتيجة 4 / 1 اليوم في الجولة 20 من الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
لقاء بصنعاء يناقش دور القطاع الطبي الخاص في استمرار الخدمات الصحية
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 19 فلسطينيا في الضفة الغربية
ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا الانهيارات الأرضية في الفلبين إلى 61 قتيلا و 18 مفقودا
ميركل تدعو لقيام ألمانيا بدور أكبر في المسؤوليات العالمية
  Reports
US-Saudi-led aggression continue hit Yemeni provinces over 24 past hours: Reports
[31/ديسمبر/2018]

PROVINCES, Dec.31 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition and their mercenaries on Monday breach of the cease-fire agreement in Hodeidah province which left five citizens were killed, while two districts in Saada province were hit by Saudi' missiles in the past 24 hours.



An official said, Four citizens were killed with a mortar gun in Hodeidah while, a citizen was killed with Saudi' sniper.



The aggression hit many places in the western coast with artillery shells and weapons and they carried out a crawl in Bit Alfakih district.



Meanwhile, the coalition targeted with artillery shells and machine guns many places with a continuous flight of the war aggression in the skies of the city.



In Saada, the Saudi' fighter jets waged three airstrikes on Aal-Ali area and two air raids on Raza district, and other two air strikes on Sahar district.



Meanwhile, the aggression targeted populated village with rockets and artillery, and they destroyed a citizen' house with tow air raids in Saada province.



In Asir, the coalition waged with two air raids Magaz district.



Amal

saba
