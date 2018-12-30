US-Saudi-led aggression continue hit Yemeni provinces over 24 past hours: Reports

PROVINCES, Dec.31 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition and their mercenaries on Monday breach of the cease-fire agreement in Hodeidah province which left five citizens were killed, while two districts in Saada province were hit by Saudi' missiles in the past 24 hours.





An official said, Four citizens were killed with a mortar gun in Hodeidah while, a citizen was killed with Saudi' sniper.







The aggression hit many places in the western coast with artillery shells and weapons and they carried out a crawl in Bit Alfakih district.





Meanwhile, the coalition targeted with artillery shells and machine guns many places with a continuous flight of the war aggression in the skies of the city.





In Saada, the Saudi' fighter jets waged three airstrikes on Aal-Ali area and two air raids on Raza district, and other two air strikes on Sahar district.





Meanwhile, the aggression targeted populated village with rockets and artillery, and they destroyed a citizen' house with tow air raids in Saada province.





In Asir, the coalition waged with two air raids Magaz district.







[31/ديسمبر/2018]