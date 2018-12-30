ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 31 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 11:34:44ص
مصرع واصابة عدد من جنود العدو ومرتزقه في عمليات عسكرية
لقي عدد من جنود العدو السعودي والمرتزقة مصرعهم واصيب اخرين في غارات لسلاح الجو المسير وعمليات هجومية وكسر زحوفات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي استهدف مواقعهم خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية.
التحالف الدولي : غاراتنا بسوريا والعراق (ربما) قتلت 15 مدنيا بطريق الخطأ
أعلن التحالف الدولي الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة ضد داعش أن الغارات التي تنفذها قواته في كل من سوريا والعراق ربما تكون قد أسفرت في الفترة الأخيرة عن مصرع 15 مدنيا بشكل غير متعمد.
أسعار النفط ترتفع أكثر من 1% لكن تتجه لأول هبوط سنوي منذ 2015
صعدت أسعار النفط في آخر جلسات العام اليوم الاثنين مقتدية بمكاسب أسواق الأسهم لكنها بصدد أول انخفاض سنوي لها في ثلاثة أعوام وسط مخاوف مستمرة من تخمة كؤود في المعروض.
مانشستر يونايتد يفوز على بورنموث 4 / 1 في الدوري الانجليزي لكرة القدم
واصل فريق مانشستر يونايتد صحوته وتمكن من اكتساح ضيفه بورنموث بنتيجة 4 / 1 اليوم في الجولة 20 من الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
  Local
Dhamar security arrests 60 recruits for aggression during December
[31/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA ,Dec 31 (Saba) – The Dhamar security arrested on Sunday 60 recruits of Saudi- paid mercenaries to fight Yemenis during December.



An official told Saba that " the mercenaries' recruits they were set through their reluctance to and from the camps of aggression" the army was arrested a mercenary who "admitted that he had been lured into financial promises"



While the other mercenaries' recruits were arrested after they returned from Saudi' camp after their recognition the dangerously of commission of aggression crimes against Yemen.



Amal

 

saba
