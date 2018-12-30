Local اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Dhamar security arrests 60 recruits for aggression during December



SANAA ,Dec 31 (Saba) – The Dhamar security arrested on Sunday 60 recruits of Saudi- paid mercenaries to fight Yemenis during December.







An official told Saba that " the mercenaries' recruits they were set through their reluctance to and from the camps of aggression" the army was arrested a mercenary who "admitted that he had been lured into financial promises"







While the other mercenaries' recruits were arrested after they returned from Saudi' camp after their recognition the dangerously of commission of aggression crimes against Yemen.







