Workflow in Houfash' Mahweet Hospital inspected [31/ديسمبر/2018] MAHWEET, Dec. 31 (Saba) – Director of office of Health in Mahweet Dr. Ameen Hubaish on Sunday inspected workflow in the rural Hospital of Hufash.



He was briefed during his visit to the hospital on the level of health service provided and the work flow in the emergency departments, maternal deliveries, cholera cases' treatment and the level of service provided to all the patients.



Dr. Hubaish inspect the level of performance in the department of the Department of obstetrics and cesarean section.



A meeting held during the visit with officials and employees, dealt with the means to activate the efforts made to combat cholera epidemic, receiving patients, mechanism to limit the propagation of this epidemic and the aspects concerning the cooperation to raise up the level of the service provided by the hospital, solving the difficulties and meeting the needs.





