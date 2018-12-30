ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 31 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 11:34:44ص
مصرع واصابة عدد من جنود العدو ومرتزقه في عمليات عسكرية
لقي عدد من جنود العدو السعودي والمرتزقة مصرعهم واصيب اخرين في غارات لسلاح الجو المسير وعمليات هجومية وكسر زحوفات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي استهدف مواقعهم خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية.
التحالف الدولي : غاراتنا بسوريا والعراق (ربما) قتلت 15 مدنيا بطريق الخطأ
أعلن التحالف الدولي الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة ضد داعش أن الغارات التي تنفذها قواته في كل من سوريا والعراق ربما تكون قد أسفرت في الفترة الأخيرة عن مصرع 15 مدنيا بشكل غير متعمد.
أسعار النفط ترتفع أكثر من 1% لكن تتجه لأول هبوط سنوي منذ 2015
صعدت أسعار النفط في آخر جلسات العام اليوم الاثنين مقتدية بمكاسب أسواق الأسهم لكنها بصدد أول انخفاض سنوي لها في ثلاثة أعوام وسط مخاوف مستمرة من تخمة كؤود في المعروض.
مانشستر يونايتد يفوز على بورنموث 4 / 1 في الدوري الانجليزي لكرة القدم
واصل فريق مانشستر يونايتد صحوته وتمكن من اكتساح ضيفه بورنموث بنتيجة 4 / 1 اليوم في الجولة 20 من الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 19 فلسطينيا في الضفة الغربية
ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا الانهيارات الأرضية في الفلبين إلى 61 قتيلا و 18 مفقودا
ميركل تدعو لقيام ألمانيا بدور أكبر في المسؤوليات العالمية
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خرق وقف اتفاق إطلاق النار في الحديدة
  Reports
Saudi aggression violation continues in Hodeideh: Army Spokesman
[31/ديسمبر/2018]
SANAA, Dec. 31 (Saba) - Spokesman of the Yemeni army Brigadier General Yahya Sarie, said on Monday that the Saudi aggression mercenaries continue to violate a cease-fire agreement led the UN in Hodeidah province over the 24 past houres more than 31 violations despite the presence of the UN team and the joint committees.


The army repels infiltrations of the US-Saudi-led aggressio and with nine mortar shells in some places causing four citizens were killed.



Sarie affirms the coalition fighter jets waged over 16 strikes on provinces of jawf,Hajjah, Sadaa and Amrn, while eight military equipment of the merceneries were destoryed and dozens of them were killed and injured by the army over the past 24 hours.

The spokesman said the Yemeni army repelled several of the attacks towards several fronts, killing and injuring scores of the mercenaries.

Amal


saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يدمر مشروع مياه ومنزل مواطن بصعدة
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
استمرار خروقات المرتزقة لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وغارات على عدة محافظات
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على مناطق متفرقة في صعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد طفلين جراء خروقات مرتزقة العدوان في محافظة الحديدة والطيران يستهدف صنعاء وصعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
