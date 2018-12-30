Saudi aggression violation continues in Hodeideh: Army Spokesman

[31/ديسمبر/2018]SANAA, Dec. 31 (Saba) - Spokesman of the Yemeni army Brigadier General Yahya Sarie, said on Monday that the Saudi aggression mercenaries continue to violate a cease-fire agreement led the UN in Hodeidah province over the 24 past houres more than 31 violations despite the presence of the UN team and the joint committees.Sarie affirms the coalition fighter jets waged over 16 strikes on provinces of jawf,Hajjah, Sadaa and Amrn, while eight military equipment of the merceneries were destoryed and dozens of them were killed and injured by the army over the past 24 hours.The spokesman said the Yemeni army repelled several of the attacks towards several fronts, killing and injuring scores of the mercenaries.Amalsaba